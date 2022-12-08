Watch Now
Suspect in Holland Twp. armed robbery arraigned

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's milk tanker truck slide-off on Interstate 196.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 08, 2022
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint Tuesday morning has been identified.

The incident reportedly occurred at Ryke’s Bakery.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Ross of Holland was arraigned Thursday.

We’re told Ross was charged with armed robbery, felony firearm and for being a habitual offender (fourth offense).

Ross was denied bond.

The incident is currently under investigation.

