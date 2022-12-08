Suspect in Holland Twp. armed robbery arraigned

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint Tuesday morning has been identified.
The incident reportedly occurred at Ryke’s Bakery.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Ross of Holland was arraigned Thursday.
We’re told Ross was charged with armed robbery, felony firearm and for being a habitual offender (fourth offense).
Ross was denied bond.
The incident is currently under investigation.
