Suspect charged in deadly Park Township fireworks explosion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a fireworks explosion that killed one and injured nine others in Park Township earlier this summer.

The incident happened on the night of July 3 near Main Street and 160th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

A Holland woman died at the scene from shrapnel that entered her heart. She has since been identified as 41-year-old Jana Daniels.

Several homes and cars were also damaged.

Deputies say investigations revealed the explosion was not caused by a commercial firework but a homemade device called a “salute cannon,” which had gunpowder inside it. The cannon was meant to produce nothing more than a loud noise. When lit, the cannon reportedly exploded and shot metal pieces into the surrounding crowd.

FOX 17/Ruta Ulcinaite

Following review by county prosecutors, the man who allegedly brought the cannon and ignited it was charged with manslaughter.

OCSO says 37-year-old Anthony Jon Meyer from Holland was arraigned Monday. He posted a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and was released.

Prosecutors say Meyer faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with deputies. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

READ MORE: Park Twp. homeowner describes 'cannon' blast that killed woman, hurt 9 others

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube