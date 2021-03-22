Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Suspect at large after grabbing woman in Ottawa County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's sledding accident that injured two people in Port Sheldon Township.
Ottawa County sheriff 01172021
Posted at 2:50 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 02:52:46-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect accused of grabbing a woman who then screamed and scared him away.

The alleged incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Butternut Drive and N River Avenue in Holland Township,

We're told the woman was walking in the area when a man came out of a wooded area and grabbed her shoulder.

Deputies say the woman screamed and the suspect took off. A K9 track was attempted but not successful.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 foot tall wearing gray sweat pants and gray sweat shirt.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time