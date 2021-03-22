Suspect at large after grabbing woman in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect accused of grabbing a woman who then screamed and scared him away.

The alleged incident happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Butternut Drive and N River Avenue in Holland Township,

We're told the woman was walking in the area when a man came out of a wooded area and grabbed her shoulder.

Deputies say the woman screamed and the suspect took off. A K9 track was attempted but not successful.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6 foot tall wearing gray sweat pants and gray sweat shirt.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.