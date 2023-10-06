Suspect arrested, charged for Holland Township shooting death

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody in connection to a Holland Township homicide late last month.

Shevell Shelton, 36, was shot and killed at Falcon Woods Apartments on Sept. 24, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told subsequent investigation turned up 39-year-old Robert Lee Mayweather as the suspect. He was arrested in the Grand Rapids area late Thursday night and taken to the Ottawa County Jail, deputies say.

OCSO credits the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in arresting Mayweather, with assistance from Michigan State Police and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Authorities say Mayweather was charged Friday for open murder and felony firearms. He was denied bond.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

