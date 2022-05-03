Sus Manos Gleaners, Girl Scouts partner to send cookies and meals to Ukraine

JENISON, Mich. —

Last Thursday, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore donated 12,000 boxes of cookies to Sus Manos Gleaners, a Jension nonprofit that dehydrates excess produce from local farms and sends it to places in need.

In March, Sus Manos Gleaners donated a quarter of a million meals to Ukraine. It intends to send another 250,000 meals at the end of May, which will include the donated Girl Scout cookies.

“Normally, our share programs stay local,” said Sally Ellis, who works for Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore. “This is the first time in our council’s history that we have actually touched the world.”

According to Ellis, the outreach started with a troop based in Greenville.

As the cookie season wound down, but the war ramped up, the troop wanted to help, so during their final few sales, the troop collected 51 donated boxes, which they then intended to donate to Sus Manos Gleaners.

After the Girl Scout council heard of the troop’s effort, they decided to contribute.

“When kids take empathy and understand how others feel around them, it takes them outside of themselves,” said Christina, the troop’s leader. “It helps build confidence and helps build character. I think it’s important for them to realize that their actions do make a difference.”

Sus Manos Gleaners is hoping to partner with other community organizations as it continues to donate meals to Ukraine.

To contribute or volunteer, click here.