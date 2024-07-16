Surveillance images show suspect, vehicle in Holland Twp. armed robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance images of an armed robbery at a Holland Township convenience store.

The robbery happened at Mobil Mart on Riley Street during the early-morning hours of July 11, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a man described as 5’10” tall with short dark hair and heavy build threatened a store clerk while brandishing a gun. He grabbed money from the cash register and left the business ahead of officers’ arrival.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

No injuries were reported.

OCSO says the newly released images show the suspect took off in a small gray Ford SUV.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

