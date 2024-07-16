Watch Now
Surveillance images show suspect, vehicle in Holland Twp. armed robbery

Suspect 1.PNG
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Suspect Vehicle 1.PNG
Suspect Vehicle 2.PNG
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 16, 2024

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance images of an armed robbery at a Holland Township convenience store.

The robbery happened at Mobil Mart on Riley Street during the early-morning hours of July 11, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a man described as 5’10” tall with short dark hair and heavy build threatened a store clerk while brandishing a gun. He grabbed money from the cash register and left the business ahead of officers’ arrival.

No injuries were reported.

OCSO says the newly released images show the suspect took off in a small gray Ford SUV.

Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

