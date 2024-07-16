Surveillance images show suspect, vehicle in Holland Twp. armed robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have released surveillance images of an armed robbery at a Holland Township convenience store.
The robbery happened at Mobil Mart on Riley Street during the early-morning hours of July 11, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).
We’re told a man described as 5’10” tall with short dark hair and heavy build threatened a store clerk while brandishing a gun. He grabbed money from the cash register and left the business ahead of officers’ arrival.
No injuries were reported.
OCSO says the newly released images show the suspect took off in a small gray Ford SUV.
Those with knowledge related to the robbery are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
