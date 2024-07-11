Watch Now
Suspect at large after armed robbery at Holland Twp convenience store

Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 11, 2024

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for the person who threatened a clerk at a convenience store with a gun early Thursday morning.

We're told it happened at the West Shore Mobil Mart on Riley St, just east of US-31 around 3 a.m.

The man— reported to FOX 17 as 5' 10" with short dark hair and a heavy build by police — took the money from the register and left before police arrived.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket and t-shirt and athletic shorts at the time.

No one was hurt during the incident

If you have any information that could help Ottawa County Deputies with this investigation, please reach out to Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

