WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is meeting for the second time on Tuesday evening after suddenly implementing major changes within the group.

Earlier in the month, the board appointed John Gibbs as county administrator, replacing John Shay, and also attempted to replace the county's current legal counsil with Kallman Legal Group, a firm known for championing conservative causes.

