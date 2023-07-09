Suicidal man confronts police and is shot in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police shot and killed a suicidal man who confronted them Sunday morning.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a suicidal man at Trinity Grand Haven Hospital. Upon arriving at the scene, two officers found a 66-year-old man from Grand Haven in the hospital parking lot, armed with a rifle. He was shot and killed by officers as they intervened.

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for these types of incidents.

The investigation was turned over to the Michigan State Police.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and all who were involved in this incident,” said Grand Haven Public Safety director Jeff Hawke.

