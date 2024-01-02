Stolen cat returned safe after FOX 17 sheds light on theft

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Good news to start the new year!

Esther— the cat stolen from her owner's backyard— is home safe!

She was sitting in her bubble carrier on December 21 when video from a neighbor's security camera showed what owner, Hannah Osbeck told us was a lanky man walking down her driveway to the backyard, only to return to sight carrying the bubble carrier with Esther inside before driving away.

Grand Haven woman heartbroken after cat stolen from backyard

FOX 17 spoke to Osbeck after the community started to come together, offering a reward for Esther's return.

Shortly after our story aired, Esther was returned— dropped off at a neighbor's doorstep.

Who dropped her off and the person responsible for taking her in the first place is still under investigation.