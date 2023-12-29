Grand Haven woman heartbroken after cat stolen from backyard

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven woman says she's reported to police that her cat was stolen right from her very own backyard. The cat has been gone now for more than a week.

Walking out her back door, Hannah Osbeck points to the spot where she last saw her beloved cat, Esther.

“So she was ... her bubble was right here. That’s usually where I put her,” Hannah Osbeck said.

This is Esther, in her bubble carrier. Hannah would put her cat outside every day to enjoy nature, until Dec. 21 — the day everything changed.

“I have no clue. The possibilities have ... I’ve tried to think of every single 'Why would somebody do that?'” Osbeck said.

Hannah's cat was taken directly from her backyard, just feet from her back door. She says she's seen the neighbor's security camera video that proves it.

“My neighbor went back and looked through it and showed me on his phone, a picture of a tall skinny kind of lanky male, it looked like, walking straight from my driveway in the back, took her and then walked back down my driveway with her. So yeah, it’s kind of strange,” Osbeck said.

Grand Haven Public Safety now has that video, according to Hannah. She says she's filed a police report. Hannah has posted about Esther all over social media. People Hannah doesn't even know have offered to put up reward money, for if Esther is found, totally to $300. Hannah is asking anyone with information to call her at 231-690-5106.

“It feels empty, yeah. It feels empty. My heart feels empty too. She’s my world. I don’t know who’d do something like that, take a living being from your property where I felt like she was safe,” Osbeck said.

Hannah says she's been in contact with multiple area shelters and veterinarian offices to be on the lookout for Esther. Esther is microchipped.

