State's first dedicated treatment center for eating disorders opens in Marne

MARNE, Mich. — A West Michigan mental health center has added a location in Marne that includes the state's first dedicated eating disorder treatment center.

Sanford Behavioral Health says Sanford West, found at 15146 16th Ave, will serve patients with eating and substance use disorders.

“The need for addiction, eating disorder and mental health treatment in Michigan is dire, and medical experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened individuals’ mental health issues,” says President & Founder Rae Green, JD, LPC, CAADC. “Data shows that Michiganders go untreated or leave the state just to find the support and treatment they need, due to the severe shortage of effective treatment providers, and so we are raising the bar on treatment in Michigan with this facility.”

We’re told the new facility spans 18 acres and is equipped to treat 134 patients at once.

