Spring Lake Township standoff suspect arraigned

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The suspect in Wednesday’s Spring Lake Township standoff was arraigned at Grand Haven District Court Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Kenneth Duane Pagel Jr. from Whitehall has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault, fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police, habitual offender (fourth offense) as well as several firearms-related charges.

Deputies say Pagel is currently held at the Ottawa County Jail on a $300,000 cash/surety bond.

