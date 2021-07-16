Watch
Spring Lake opens village social district

Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:05:22-04

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake opened its first social district in the village Friday.

The social district was approved by the Spring Lake Village Council back in May.

The social district has common areas for gathering throughout and allows customers to buy alcoholic beverages to enjoy while walking and window shopping.

Businesses that plan to partake in the social district include Fuel Bar & Refuge, Stan’s Bar, Seven Steps Up and Finn’s Chophouse & Speakeasy.

Beverages purchased in the social district may not be brought back into the establishment or any other business.

The DDA says they are purchased for the sole purpose of being enjoyed outside within the social district’s common areas.

Spring Lake Social District Info by WXMI on Scribd

