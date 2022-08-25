Watch Now
Spring Lake FD: Sprinkler system douses elementary school fire

Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 25, 2022
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire alarm at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake Thursday morning.

The Spring Lake Fire Department (SLFD) says units arrived at the school after 6 a.m. to find no signs of fire from the outside. Subsequent investigations revealed a small fire that had been put out by a sprinkler inside one of the classrooms, officials explain.

We’re told firefighters remained on scene to help clear out smoke and assist with the school’s cleanup efforts.

SLFD says the incident is an example of how sprinkler systems minimize fire damage and overall risks to public safety.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

