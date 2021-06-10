Special needs stroller stolen from vehicle in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a medical stroller, which was last seen in the victim’s vehicle in Holland Township on June 5.

It’s described as a Covaid Cruiser stroller and was used for their special needs child.

It’s unclear where exactly the stroller was stolen from since it was kept in a truck over a two-day period when it wasn’t being used.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding the stroller and returning it to the family.

Anyone with information may call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or visit mosotips.com.