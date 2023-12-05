'So much life and love'; Family pushes for arrest, justice in Holland homicide

HOLLAND, Mich. — Laura Zuidema describes the past few weeks as surreal.

“It's unexplainable, it’s unexpected,” said Zuidema. “At least for me, it's like a dream.”

On November 6, her youngest daughter, Cassandra Casares, was shot and killed.

“She's my baby,” said Zuidema. “She just brought me joy.”

According to the Holland Department of Public of Public Safety, the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a church on Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street. Investigators say two cars pulled up to each other, then shortly after, neighbors hear the gunfire.

It’s unknown what led to the incident, which also hurt a man in his mid-30s, but HDPS believes Ramses Animal Velaco Sanabria, 27, pulled the trigger. He remains on the run nearly a month later. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“She had so much life and love to still give,” said Ashley Sleiman, Cassandra’s older sister.

Sleiman says Sanabria took away a spunky and fearless mother. She now lives in Utah, but explains that this past spring, the two of them went to Tulip Time and rode rides like they did as teenagers.

“She goes, ‘Sister, we haven't done this in years. Our backs are gonna break, they're gonna whip our butts upside down, and we're not going to be able to handle it,’” said Sleiman. “[And I said], ‘Then I guess we're both gonna go out together,’ She goes, ‘Worth it’ [and we] fist bumped. I wish I could have that day back.”

Sleiman mourns the future memories out too, especially those that involve Cassandra’s son or daughter.

She and her mom encourage anyone with information on Sanabria’s whereabouts to come forward.

“Keep them [the kids] in mind when you see him, keep them in mind when you're helping him,” said Zuidema. “If he did it to my kid, he can do it to anybody. He's obviously not remorseful, he obviously doesn't care.”

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to Sanabria’s arrest. People can contact investigators at (616) 318-9544 or email policetips@cityofholland.com. Those who want to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observe at 1-877-887-4536, text OCMTIP and the message to 274637, or go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.