Have you seen this man? Suspect identified in fatal shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — The man suspected of shooting a man and killing Cassandra Casares has been identified, though his whereabouts are unknown.

Holland Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 a warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old West Olive man, Ramses Avimael Velasco Sanabria.

Ramses Avimael Valesco Sanabria - Holland Department of Public Safety Warrant issued for Ramses Avimael Valesco Sanabria - Do not approach

The shooting happened on November 6 in a parking lot near Michigan Ave and 22nd St, and may have been part of a dispute. Casares (33) died soon after first responders got her to the hospital, while the 34-year-old man found with her was last reported to be stable and at the hospital.

If you see Sanabria do not approach him— contact police by phone at (616) 355-1150 or email at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Silent Observer is available to take anonymous tips online, by calling 1-877-887-4536 or texting your message to 274637.