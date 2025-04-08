Small plane rolls off runway during landing at Ottawa Executive Airport

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A small, single-engine plane had a bumpy landing that ended with the aircraft on its roof in Ottawa County on Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the Ottawa Executive Airport just before 9 a.m. this morning. They found a Cessna 180 upside down on the shoulder of the runway.

The plane had an issue during landing and turned over, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The two people inside were able to crawl out of the cockpit without help. Both were not hurt.

An investigation into the crash is now in the hands of the FAA.

