Signs at Ottawa County GOP office destroyed in alleged vandalism

Cory/FOX 17
Posted at 7:31 PM, Sep 25, 2022
HUDSONVILLE, Mich.  — Over the weekend, the Ottawa County Republican office in Hudsonville was the site of an act of alleged vandalism.

Nine campaign signs were destroyed, according to Keith den Hollander, the interim chairman and vice chairman of the Ottawa County Republican Party. The main office sign was also damaged, he said.

Den Hollander told FOX 17 that the vandalism happened between 2:00 on Saturday afternoon and 2:00 on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, den Hollander says that the campaign signs were found slashed and chopped, as if by a box cutter. One sign promoting the campaign of gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had the candidate's name entirely sliced away.

Den Hollander said the scene is "frankly unacceptable" and "obviously malicious in nature."

This is developing situation. FOX 17 is working to learn more and will update this story when information is readily available.

