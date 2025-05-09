Sheriff's Office: 9-year-old brought gun to elementary school

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 9-year-old student brought a gun to school and showed it off to classmates on the bus, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The student, who attends West Ottawa Public Schools, allegedly took the gun to school on May 1, displaying it on the bus that day. Days later that same student brought ammunition on the bus.

Detectives determined there was no danger to students or staff; the gun was likely not loaded at the time.

The investigation started with a complaint to the sheriff's office, which worked with district staff to look into the claims.

The 9-year-old was turned over to the care of family following questioning by deputies. There are no on-going safety concerns, per the sheriff's office.

Once the investigation is complete, deputies plan to consult with the prosecutor's office on any potential charges.

Anyong with information on this situation is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

