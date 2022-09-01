Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.

Deputies say the burglary happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 26 at Life Stream Church on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

When investigators arrived the next morning, they said three people got into the church through a window and stole electronics and computer equipment.

The sheriff’s office says the same three people also burglarized the church the night before.

Investigators learned the suspects went into the church around 8 p.m. on August 25 and stole electronics, valuables and cash.

In total, they got away with several thousand dollars of stolen church property.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects as three 16-year-olds: two males from Allendale and Holland townships and a female from Holland Township.

Investigators searched a home in Allendale Township on August 30 and a home in Holland Township on September 1.

During the search warrants, detectives found stolen property that has since been returned to the church.

The sheriff’s office will not release the names of the teenagers, who were returned to their parents and will be referred to the Juvenile Court for charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube