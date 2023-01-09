Sheriff: Ottawa County business evacuated after armed man threatens employees

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township business was quickly evacuated Monday morning after a man entered the building armed with two knives.

Ottawa County deputies are asking people to avoid East Lakewood Boulevard as investigators negotiate with a suspect who barricaded himself inside Property Law Solutions.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call around 11 a.m. on Monday about a man who had entered a business armed with a knife.

The man threatened employees inside the building while brandishing two knives, according to the sheriff’s office.

One person was briefly held hostage before deputies arrived.

Deputies say they were able to evacuate all employees from the business and no one has been injured.

At this time, crisis negotiators are on scene and are attempting to speak with the man, who is still inside the business.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate danger to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube