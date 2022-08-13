Watch Now
Sheriff: Man hospitalized after rollover crash to avoid passing car

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon's SUV-motorcycle collision.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 17:47:15-04

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hospitalized Saturday after crashing while trying to avoid an oncoming passing car.

Deputies responded to Lake Michigan Drive near 136th Street in Robinson Township just before noon Saturday.

They say a 57-year-old man from Grant moved toward the shoulder to avoid oncoming traffic that was passing a car in his lane.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s car hit standing water causing him to lose control and roll several times.

The man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

