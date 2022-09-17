Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.

Deputies responded to the pond near Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

They found that the 30-year-old man, who lives at the home near the pond, likely fell into it.

Several departments searched the pond and were able to recover the man’s body.

First responders tried to save the man, but say it was too late.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play and believes a medical condition was a contributing factor in the drowning.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube