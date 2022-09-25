Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night.
Deputies responded to the crash on westbound M-6 near Kenowa just before 10:30 p.m.
Investigators say a driver from Cedar Springs stopped his car in the road.
They say a teenager from West Olive then hit the car that was stopped on the highway.
The driver who stopped was treated on-scene for nonlife-threatening injuries.
The teen and her passenger, a teenager from Zeeland, were also treated on-scene for nonlife-threatening injuries.
M-6 has since been reopened.