Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash

Posted at 12:30 AM, Sep 25, 2022
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the crash on westbound M-6 near Kenowa just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say a driver from Cedar Springs stopped his car in the road.

They say a teenager from West Olive then hit the car that was stopped on the highway.

The driver who stopped was treated on-scene for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The teen and her passenger, a teenager from Zeeland, were also treated on-scene for nonlife-threatening injuries.

M-6 has since been reopened.

