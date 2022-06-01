Sheriff investigating the case of dog Gentle Ben

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — After a successful search for the person who left a dog, now called "Gentle Ben," at the Harbor Humane Society, police are now investigating that person for animal cruelty charges.

On May 27, Gentle Ben was abandoned at the Harbor Humane Society after the shelter had closed for the night. The dog was tied to a pole outside the building and left without food or water, says a post from the shelter's Facebook page. Workers at the Harbor Humane Society found the dog the next morning and immediately began searching for information.

Later that day, the Harbor Humane Society began posting messages and images to its Facebook page, in an effort to track down the person who left the dog at the building. Thanks in part to responses from the public, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that the person was identified as a 35-year-old woman from Port Sheldon Township.

In the meantime, the Harbor Humane Society has been taking care of the dog, which was nicknamed "Gentle Ben." See the Facebook page of the Harbor Humane Society to follow the story of Gentle Ben.

This incident is under investigation, and police and the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's office will be considering potential criminal charges for animal cruelty.