Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Sheriff: Hudsonville woman dies after crashing into semi truck

Ottawa County Sheriff 09022023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09022023
Posted at 4:51 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:51:28-05

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hudsonville woman died after crashing into a semitruck, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Adams Street and the westbound I-196 off ramp in Holland Township just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the semi, driven by a 50-year-old woman from Florida, stopped at the blinking red light before starting to head east from the off ramp.

The sheriff’s office says a 34-year-old woman from Hudsonville was driving west on Adams Street in a pickup truck.

The pickup went through the intersection and hit the trailer of the semi, according to investigators.

The woman from Hudsonville died from her injuries.

The driver of the semi did not get hurt.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate and finish cleaning up the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book