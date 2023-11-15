Sheriff: Hudsonville woman dies after crashing into semi truck

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hudsonville woman died after crashing into a semitruck, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Adams Street and the westbound I-196 off ramp in Holland Township just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the semi, driven by a 50-year-old woman from Florida, stopped at the blinking red light before starting to head east from the off ramp.

The sheriff’s office says a 34-year-old woman from Hudsonville was driving west on Adams Street in a pickup truck.

The pickup went through the intersection and hit the trailer of the semi, according to investigators.

The woman from Hudsonville died from her injuries.

The driver of the semi did not get hurt.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue to investigate and finish cleaning up the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube