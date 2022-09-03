Sheriff: Elderly man pinned in car, hospitalized after driver ran red light

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver ran a red light Saturday and hit another car, forcing it to rollover and pinning the driver inside.

Deputies responded to 32 Avenue and Quincy Street in Jamestown Township just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say a woman from Wyoming tried to turn left onto 32nd Avenue, but it was a red light.

When she went through the intersection, investigators say she hit another car.

The driver of the other car, a 70-year-old man from Grand Rapids, got pinned inside after his car rolled over.

Deputies were able to get the man out of the car.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with moderate injuries and the driver who ran the red light did not get hurt.

