Sheriff: Driver runs red light, causes rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says first responders had to remove a driver from their car and take them to the hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township a little after 6 p.m.

They say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids did not stop at the red light and went through the intersection.

The sheriff’s office says the woman hit a car, driven by a 60-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, in the intersection and caused it to rollover.

Deputies say the second car had a green light.

First responders freed the woman from her car and took her to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the driver who ran the red light did not get hurt in the crash.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

