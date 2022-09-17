Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.

Deputies responded to Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township around 4:30 p.m. Friday after getting a call about an SUV driving erratically and the wrong way on the road.

Originally, the caller said the SUV was heading west on Lake Michigan Drive, but turned around and started going east.

While deputies were responding, more calls came in claiming that the SUV hit a car near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township as it was trying to do a U-turn in the middle of the road.

The callers said the SUV did not stop after the crash and kept driving east where it forced another car off the road, east of 14th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

The sheriff’s office says when that happened, the SUV also went off the road and rolled over before landing upside down.

The driver, a 47-year-old from Greenville, had to be removed from the SUV and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved, a woman from Grand Rapids, was checked at the scene before deciding to get her own medical treatment.

