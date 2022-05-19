Sheriff: car flips over, teenage driver taken to hospital

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a Holland Township crash sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on Felch Street near West Shore Drive.

They say a 17-year-old from Holland Township was driving on Felch when she hit the back of a semi-trailer that was parked on the road while unloading equipment.

This made the car flip over and pinned the girl inside.

Emergency crews were able to remove her and took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says she was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and she was wearing a seatbelt.

