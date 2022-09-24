Sheriff: 3 hospitalized after driver fails to yield in Ottawa Co.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township around 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a man from Hudsonville did not yield while turning left onto Main Street.

Another man from Hudsonville, who was driving a van and did have the right of way on Main Street, hit the driver who failed to yield.

Three people in the van were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Part of the intersection was shut down during the investigation but has since been reopened.

