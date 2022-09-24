Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Sheriff: 3 hospitalized after driver fails to yield in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County Sheriff 09102022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09102022
Posted at 9:42 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 21:42:37-04

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township around 7:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a man from Hudsonville did not yield while turning left onto Main Street.

Another man from Hudsonville, who was driving a van and did have the right of way on Main Street, hit the driver who failed to yield.

Three people in the van were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Part of the intersection was shut down during the investigation but has since been reopened.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RightRail_I_Understand_Love_Heals_Break_the_Stigma_960x720.png

Community Events

West Side Walk