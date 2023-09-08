Sheriff: 2 arrested after Ottawa Co. chase on stolen motorcycle

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday who investigators say led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle.

Deputies tried to stop the stolen motorcycle on US-31 near Riley Street a little before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the motorcyclist took off heading north to Allendale before going south into Blendon Township.

The motorcyclist eventually sped down a private drive and crashed into a field in the backyard of a home.

Investigators say the driver and passenger got up and ran away.

Deputies arrested the passenger not far from the crash, and a K-9 later tracked down the driver— both had minor injuries from the crash.

They were taken to jail after being cleared medically.

The sheriff’s office has not released their names, pending arraignment.

