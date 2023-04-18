Sheriff: 19-year-old killed in industrial accident at Ottawa Co. business

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly industrial accident that happened Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the accident at A & B Rental near Jenison around 3:15 p.m.

FOX 17

The equipment rental agency is on Chicago Drive, between 18th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff’s office says a 19-year-old was hurt while working on a piece of construction equipment.

First responders tried to save the victim’s life, but they were not able to and the victim’s injuries were deadly.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to bring you updated information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube