Sheriff: 1 hospitalized after driver runs red light in Ottawa Co.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's stabbing.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jul 09, 2022
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man got pinned in his car and hospitalized Saturday after another driver ran a red light and hit him.

Deputies responded to US-31 and Port Sheldon Road in Olive Township, just after 4 p.m.

They say a woman from Spring Lake ran a red light on US-31 and hit another driver, a man from Rockford, on Port Sheldon.

The man’s car flipped after it got hit and he got trapped inside.

Emergency crews were able to free the man and take him to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver who ran the red light was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

