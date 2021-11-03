Van with 8 passengers crashes in Jamestown Township

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say 3 of the 8 passengers inside a van were taken to the hospital after colliding with a Volkswagen Wednesday morning.

It happened after 6 a.m. in the area of Byron Road east of 32nd Avenue in Ottawa County's Jamestown Township.

Police say the van turned in front of the Volkswagen, causing the VW to flip and land on its top. The driver of VW was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries after being trapped inside the car.

The driver of the van was not hurt.