Sensors help target which roads get treated in winter weather

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pilot program to see if weather sensors could help officials identify where to send snow plows and salt trucks is now a permanent part of snow-clearing efforts in Ottawa County.

It’s “another tool in our toolbox to help us fight the winter battle,” says Alex Doty, communications administrator with the Ottawa County Road Commission. “Just because it's not snowing here doesn't mean couldn't be bad somewhere else, or we need to dispatch crews.”

The test began in 2020, placing sensors at key locations across the county. A few had cameras.

“We were asking ourselves, how can we get eyes on the roads and know what's going on out there before winter weather happens or when winter weather happens,” Doty says.

The concept worked.

Entering this year, the provider was changed, but now the commission has 12 sensor locations, including video. And they tell a lot to county road officials beyond temperature and dew point. Data available includes pavement temperature, how much snow is falling and how fast, and whether it’s melting or accumulating. Video feeds allow real-time and time lapse.

One could imagine a command center tracking this information, but that’s not necessary. Instead, road commission supervisors can see the data wherever they are on their phones and computers, even getting alerts from the system.

Ottawa County is not alone. The Kent County Road Commission held its own test of the system and now uses 10 sensors.

“The data collected aids in evaluating storm response requirements and enhances the efficiency of deploying equipment and materials,” says Maura Lamoreaux, communications manager for the KCRC, in an email.

The agencies won’t keep the data to themselves. There are plans for area counties to share this kind of information. “If they're seeing something that might affect us ... they can let us know,” Doty notes.