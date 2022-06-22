Search for breaking & entering suspects near I-96 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says it's assisting in the search for suspects involved a breaking and entering in Muskegon county.

Two of the suspects are still on the run.

Muskegon County dispatch notified Ottawa County just before 3:30 a.m. that a pursuit was nearing the county line on I-96.

Deputies were able to deploy spike strips, which caused the driver to go off the highway, just west of 18th Ave. in Wright Township.

The people inside took off. A short time later, one of the suspects was taken into custody and turned over to Muskegon Township Police.

They are currently searching on the ground, with K9s and a drone to find the other two suspects.