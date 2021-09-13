Watch
Search continues for teenager accused in chase and crash

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 06:41:58-04

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for one of two teenage boys involved in a chase and crash early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says shortly after 2 a.m. a deputy tried to stop a blue Honda Accord in the area of Chicago Dr. and 56th Ave. in Zeeland Township. The driver did not stop, and sped down Chicago Ave. Then the driver sped through a red light, and crashed in a grassy area near Chicago Dr. and Byron Rd.

Both people inside the car ran off.

Deputies were able to catch up to a 15-year-old boy from Evart. He is now at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility facing several charges.

They are still searching for a 16-year-old boy also from Evart.

According to deputies, investigators were able to determine the blue Honda Accord was stolen from a home in the Jenison area. They also learned the two teenagers recently fled from the juvenile detention facility in Evart. Investigators believe they stole a vehicle in that area, which was later found in northern Kent county.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

