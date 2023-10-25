Sarah Matwiejczyk announces election campaign for Ottawa County prosecutor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor Sarah Matwiejczyk announced her campaign for county prosecutor Wednesday.

We’re told Lee Fisher, the county’s current prosecutor, will retire Dec. 31, 2024 when his term ends.

Matwiejczyk’s campaign says she will run as a Republican.

Matwiejczyk has been with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for more than 22 years and has trained attorneys and law enforcement personnel on multiple levels of government, campaign officials say. She also taught at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan and at Grand Valley State University’s Police Academy.

We're told she also played a key role in the formation of the county’s Vulnerable Adult Task Force.

“Sarah is eminently qualified to be the next Prosecuting Attorney for Ottawa County. I do not believe any other candidate could possess the unique blend of experience, knowledge and integrity required for the position,” says Fisher, who endorsed Matwiejczyk. “She is committed to protecting the rights of crime victims, especially children and their families, and doing so in a fair and ethical manner. Sarah has, during her twenty-plus years working in the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, developed excellent working relationships with law enforcement, social service agencies, and other criminal justice stakeholders that cannot be matched by any other candidate.”

Matwiejczyk has also received endorsements from Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kemper and former Prosecutor Ronald Frantz, according to her campaign.

Visit Matwiejczyk’s campaign site for more information.

