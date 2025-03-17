Safety alert issued for people going door-to-door 'selling soap'

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — West Michigan law enforcement agencies are warning people to be cautious when strangers knock on your front door.

Recently the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has taken two reports of people going door-to-door claiming to be "selling soap." But when a resident answered their knock, those people tried to enter the home.

The sheriff's office did not disclose where or when those incidents happened, or if the suspects were able to take anything.

For your safety, police recommend you always ask for identification when a stranger is at your door. You can also install a doorbell camera for constant monitoring of your property.

If you feel like something is off, the sheriff's office said you should contact your local police to report the situation.

