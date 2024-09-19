Russ' Restaurant south Holland location has scare with fryer fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Workers at the Russ' Restaurant location in south Holland got a scare Thursday morning with a fire centered around one of the kitchen fryers.

Firefighters from Holland Public Safety were called to the restaurant on Lincoln Avenue near I-196 Thursday around 6:25 a.m. for a fire in the kitchen. By the time crews arrived, the fire was out, but a small amount of smoke was still wafting from the building's roof.

The fire, which started with one of the fryers, did not cause any injuries.

It is not clear how much the fire disrupted the breakfast crowd at Russ'.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube