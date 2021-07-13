Watch
Rollover crash in Ottawa leaves one hospitalized

Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 23:23:00-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One woman is facing serious injuries after a rollover crash on I96 tonight.

The driver of a black Dodge Journey, a 24-year-old woman, was arguing with her passenger before the rollover crash.

Authorities report that the 22-year-old female passenger for reasons unknown grabbed the steering wheel which sent the vehicle propelling onto the guardrail and eventually rolling over and resting on the side of the roadway.

The passenger sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

