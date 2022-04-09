Watch
Rockford resident pinned in vehicle after highway crash

Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 08, 2022
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Rockford resident was taken to a nearby hospital after an injurious collision on M-231, police report.

According to witnesses and police investigation, a southbound box truck failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of M-231 and Cleveland St., colliding with a northbound Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac, a Rockford resident, was pinned in the vehicle. Fire Personnel was called in to extricate the driver.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

