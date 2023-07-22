Rock the Coast kicks off with special event for kids, families fighting cancer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — West Michigan Offshore is hosting its Rock the Coast powerboat party event this weekend in Grand Haven.

The powerboat party benefits Shields of Hope, a local organization that aims to bring joy to children fighting cancer and their families.

“This is the second year that Shields of Hope has been honored to be a part of this event and, you know, we’re spreading some love, hope and encouragement in Grand Haven on a beautiful day,” Jeff Potter, with Shields of Hope, said.

The Shields of Hope Kids Warrior Rides took place Friday, with more than a dozen kids with cancer and their families getting to go for a special boat ride.

“What this is, is we take 15 families who have been affected by cancer, and these captains— which are amazing people— they’re donating their fuel, they’re donating their time to make a difference in these young people’s lives,” Potter explained.

“Last year when I took the kids for the ride and then let some of them [drive] my boat through the terminal, and it was just one of the coolest things ever,” Darmon Schoonmaker, a West Michigan Offshore board member, added. “I mean, I’m taking pictures, I’m smiling bigger than the kids are smiling…and that’s pretty cool for me.”

Friday’s special event also included a hot dog and hamburger lunch for participating families.

“I took a few different kids on the boat, and after seeing just their reactions and how they, you know, just had the best time of their lives, I just, that’s why I’m here again today [Friday],” Schoonmaker added. “Just a great time.”

“It was calm, and we start going slow and then you go faster and faster and faster until you go super fast!” Keegan Williams, a boat passenger, told FOX 17. “And when you go over waves, the landing is super bumpy.”

“Whatever we can do to make good memories, to make lasting memories for them, we definitely want to do,” Potter added.

The Rock the Coast fun doesn’t end there— several more events happened Friday afternoon and evening, while Saturday is jam-packed with family fun entertainment throughout the day.

The boats headed to Muskegon Friday for the Keith Holmes Memorial Run, and the Rock the Coast Poker Run is happening Saturday— when boaters will go from Grand Haven to Mona Lake, Saugatuck, Holland, Port Sheldon and back to Grand Haven.

Proceeds from Saturday's event will go to Shields of Hope to support its various programs— from helping cover medical and household expenses for families— to taking dozens of families on a fall retreat to Great Wolf Lodge with counselors and physicians.

