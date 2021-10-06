Reward offered for information related to fire, property damage at Grose Park

CASNOVIA, Mich. — Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to prosecution in connection with a fire and destruction of property last month at Grose Park in Ottawa County.

The park’s bathroom was damages and a maintenance building filled with vehicles and equipment was burned Sept. 14, according to a news release Wednesday.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Firefighters from Chester Township, Casnovia and Rockford responded to the incident.

Several maintenance vehicles were heavily damaged by the fire before it was extinguished.

During further investigation, Ottawa County deputies found that nearby restroom fixtures were intentionally damaged.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

A Michigan State Police arson investigator is working with sheriff’s office detectives to look into the case further.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.