Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Retiring Jenison superintendent announces replacement

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
File photo
generic school file
Posted at 10:54 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 22:54:34-04

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison Public Schools has found a new superintendent to replace outgoing Superintendent Tom TenBrink.

Dr. Brandon Graham has been selected as the school system’s new superintendent by the Board of Education, TenBrink announced in a tweet tonight.

“[Graham] is the right leader to continue building on our Tradition of Excellence!” writes TenBrink.

TenBrink's last day as superintendent is July 12.

READ MORE: Jenison Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time