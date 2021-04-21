Retiring Jenison superintendent announces replacement

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison Public Schools has found a new superintendent to replace outgoing Superintendent Tom TenBrink.

Dr. Brandon Graham has been selected as the school system’s new superintendent by the Board of Education, TenBrink announced in a tweet tonight.

Tonight the Jenison Public Schools Board of Education selected Dr. Brandon Graham to be the next Superintendent of Jenison Public Schools. He is the right leader to continue building on our Tradition of Excellence! Please join me in congratulating Dr. Graham on this appointment! — Tom TenBrink (@tenbrinktweets) April 21, 2021

“[Graham] is the right leader to continue building on our Tradition of Excellence!” writes TenBrink.

TenBrink's last day as superintendent is July 12.

