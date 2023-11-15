Restaurant focusing on crew, customer safety after car crashes into wall

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — “We are hoping to have the dining room open by lunch" a representative from Russ’ Restaurants told FOX 17 Wednesday morning.

The Northside Holland location of the popular restaurant closed abruptly Tuesday when a car drove into the wall, destroying a booth and pushing chairs and tables aside.

"2 tables of people had literally just gotten up.” The rep explained.

Their post on social media reflects their gratitude for the situation being what it was and not something worse, saying the wall was “not able to absorb a ‘vehicular impact’” that day—

Not that there's a good day to have a car drive into your business's wall— they're just focusing on other things right now.

"Everyone was uninjured, which is the most important thing!" they posted. Until the hole is patched, they'll be doing to-go orders only, so call ahead before you plan a sit-down trip there.

We reached out to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office for details on their crash investigation and will update this article when information is available.