Responders say downed powerline, no hydrants slowed fighting overnight fire

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rollaway Movers— a moving business in Tallmadge Township— lost an 80'x100' building after a fire started Monday morning.

The business's owner lives nearby and said the sound of explosions woke him up. He then found the building burning and called 911 around 1:20 a.m.

Crews tell FOX 17 they knew putting it out would be an issue, but a dangerous surprise held them up from getting there.

A downed power line blocked the way as crews took Dogwood Lane north from Luce St, the address where the fire was reported.

Once they passed that second obstacle, it was time to deal with the first one— water.

We're told the closest hydrant to the building is in Standale.

Despite bringing in tankers from multiple departments, it took over an hour to get the flames under control.

Crews were still putting out hotspots and cleaning up until just before 6 a.m.

According to their website, Rollaway Movers started in 1954 and is operated by 2nd- and 3rd-generation family members. The business moves homes, raises those in flood areas, and handles projects for commercially-owned properties.